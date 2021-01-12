Rebecca Nengi Thompson of BBNaija season 5 has congratulated the first class law graduate, Ebizi Blessing Eradiri, who replaced her as the face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, where she praised and congratulated Eradiri.

"Congratulations to Barr. Ebizi Eradiri. It's amazing how you were able to pull that thru! Special thanks to my Governor for also finding her worthy for the honour. It is without doubt that we will both work together to see how we can front for a better welfare for the Girl child," she tweeted.

Nengi's tweet is coming barely 24 hours after the Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri appointed Eradiri as the new face of the Bayelsa Girl Child.

It would be recalled that Nengi was appointed the same position back in November 2020.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri (middle) flanked by the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo (right); double First Class Law graduate, Miss Ebizi Blessing Eradiri, Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Blessing’s father, Boloupaye Eradiri [PMNews]

She has been replaced by the Niger Delta University first-class graduate.

Nengi remains a special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor.