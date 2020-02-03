For many, Mercy Eke is the sexiest female celebrity in the country at the moment and we might agree with them following these steamy photos she shared on her Instagram page recently.

The reality TV star and winner of Big Brother Naija season four took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 2, 2020, where she shared some photos that got a lot of people drooling.

The captions for the photos say it all as she gave all her fans reasons not get really tempted with her racy photos; "You’re a bad idea but I like bad ideas😋," she captioned one of the photos.

Mercy went on drop two other photos and from the likes and comments she got, it is obvious that she doesn't just loyal fans but a lot of admirers who can't enough of her curvy body (Which kinda made her famous).

Since winning BBNaija season four, Mercy Eke has been able to stay away from controversies rather we've seen the beautiful reality star continue to excel in all her endeavours including landing a movie role.

However, just a few hours into 2020, Mercy announced that she was no longer in a relationship with fellow reality TV star, Ike.

The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat page on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. In a short but direct post, the beautiful reality star announced her arrival into the singlehood association.

"Single not searching," she wrote. To date, she has not spoken about what transpired between her once admired relationship with Ike. We also wonder what might have gone wrong with their beautiful relationship.