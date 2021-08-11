BBNaija's Mercy makes u-turn, says she not married

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, while answering questions from fans.

"Is it true that you are married," a fan asked.

Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star responded by blatantly denying the rumours.

"Well, no go dey believe anything you see oooooo, all na engagement them dey find," she replied.

It would be recalled that in November 2020, she told fans that she was married.