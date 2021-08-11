BBNaija's Mercy makes u-turn, says she is not married

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has debunked the rumours that she is married.
In November 2020, Mercy said she was married.
The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, while answering questions from fans.
"Is it true that you are married," a fan asked.
The reality TV star responded by blatantly denying the rumours.
"Well, no go dey believe anything you see oooooo, all na engagement them dey find," she replied.
It would be recalled that in November 2020, she told fans that she was married.
She broke the news while clearing the air about her relationship with reality TV star, Ike.
