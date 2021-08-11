RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Mercy makes u-turn, says she is not married

In November 2020, Mercy said she was married.

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has debunked the rumours that she is married.

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, while answering questions from fans.

"Is it true that you are married," a fan asked.

BBNaija's Mercy makes u-turn, says she not married [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]
BBNaija's Mercy makes u-turn, says she not married [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star responded by blatantly denying the rumours.

"Well, no go dey believe anything you see oooooo, all na engagement them dey find," she replied.

It would be recalled that in November 2020, she told fans that she was married.

She broke the news while clearing the air about her relationship with reality TV star, Ike.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

