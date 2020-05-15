Mercy Eke says her relationship with boyfriend and reality TV star Ike is not a joke.

Mercy and Ike were on-screen couples during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija but it was believed that they went their separate ways after the show.

Mercy and Ike hit if off during their stay at the Big Brother Naija [AfricaMagic.tv/bigbrothernaija]

The duo however appeared again as a couple in a new reality TV show titled 'Mercy & Ike' which is centered around their relationship although many are still not convinced that they are dating.

Mercy who won the fourth season of Big Brother Naija has however insisted that her and Ike are actually an item.

''People still doubt it because it is too real. People still doubt because they don't believe in something they don't know. They don't believe in that kind of relationship or whatever it may be," she said on Instagram Live.

"They don't believe that someone like me will be with Ike and be in love and we are not trying to prove a point."

It was Mercy who first prompted the reports that she had broken up with Ike when she declared on social media that she was 'single' before the TV show 'Mercy & Ike' launched.