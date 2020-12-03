The winner of the fourth season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has berated those who slut-shame hardworking women in society.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

"If you have a mother and also have sisters, and you slut-shame hardworking women, shame on you. And if you are a woman and partake in such stupidity, I don't have words for you. You all should know better," she tweeted.

Mercy Eke emerged the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

Mercy is the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy Eke is the winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million.