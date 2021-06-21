RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'm a virgin till thy kingdom come' - BBNaija's Lucy

The reality TV star also reveals her relationship status.

Reality TV star Lucy Edet [Instgram/IamLucyEdet]

Former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Lucy Edet has cleared the air about her relationship and virginity status.

The celebrity chef made this known via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 20, 2021, while answering questions from her fans.

One of her fans asked if she has a man in her life and she revealed that she was single.

Lucy Edet answers questions from her fans on IG [Instagram/LucyEdet]
"I enjoy my privacy! But I'm also single till I'm married," she responded.

Another fan asked the reality TV star about her virginity status.

Lucy Edet answers questions from her fans on IG [Instagram/LucyEdet]
"Yes o! Till thy kingdom come," she replied.

Lucy was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

'I'm a virgin till thy kingdom come' - BBNaija's Lucy

