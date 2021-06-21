'I'm a virgin till thy kingdom come' - BBNaija's Lucy
The reality TV star also reveals her relationship status.
Recommended articles
The celebrity chef made this known via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 20, 2021, while answering questions from her fans.
One of her fans asked if she has a man in her life and she revealed that she was single.
"I enjoy my privacy! But I'm also single till I'm married," she responded.
Another fan asked the reality TV star about her virginity status.
"Yes o! Till thy kingdom come," she replied.
Lucy was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng