Former BBNaija housemate, Lucy Edet has been celebrating following the cash gift she got from former housemate, Nengi.

The reality TV star and chef took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, January 7, 2021, where she shared the big news.

"I'm screaming @nengiofficial sent me 6 digit figures to support my business. Thanks, babes. After you na you. #Lucination just go drop kisses for my girl," she wrote.

Lucy praises Nengi over the cash gift. [Instagram/IamLucyEdet]

Interestingly, Nengi and Lucy weren't the best of buddies while they were in the fifth season of BBNaija.

It would be recalled that the frosty relationship between both ladies was one of the major highlights of the fifth season of the reality TV show.