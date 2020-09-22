Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Lucy Edet has sent a note of warning to those sliding into her DM to tell her how to live and behave.

The reality TV star and chef made this known via her Twitter page on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

"Please if you slide into my dm, let it be about business, thank you. I appreciate all the advice and opinions on how I should live, behave, and whatnot, but I am too certain you won't keep the same energy if I came to you to do same, so stop it. Business email is in d bio. Victory hand," she tweeted.

Lucy is one of the housemates from the fifth season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Lucy was one of the controversial housemates from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija [Instagram/LucyEdetOfficial]

She was one of the most popular housemates of the season because of her relationship with the other housemates.

Lucy was the 10th housemate to be evicted from the reality TV show.