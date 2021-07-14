'Don't act like you like me then talk sh*t about me behind my back' - BBNaija's Laycon

In a series of posts shared via his Snapchat account, the reality TV star asked people to stop acting like they like him and then go behind to talk 'sh*t about him.'

"Don't act like you like me then talk sh*t about me behind my back. That shit will come back to me. You don't need to put me down to rise up. When you guys realise that not how life works." he wrote.

"God nor go dim my lights for yours to shine sha. This thing is by God but if you think it's by bad-mouthing, God go show you 100%. I didn't get here by myself. I got God behind me. Na why God go dey always expose all of una."

"Do good and that's what will come back to you. In the end na the same way dem go package all of us dump for 6ft. Laycon will continue to win, I will continue to evolve. I will continue to conquer and break records."

It is not clear who this message was for but the music star already read his riot act to whom it may concern.

Born Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshe, Laycon is a Nigerian rapper and reality TV star.

He was the winner of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija, Nigeria's most popular reality TV show.