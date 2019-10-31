One of the former housemates from the recently concluded edition of Big Brother Naija, Kim Oprah has come out to refute claims that she got engaged.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. According to her, the news of her engagement post on Instablog9ja was false. Kim Oprah went on to reveal that she is still very single and searching.

"Okay, I'm getting a lot of calls concerning the post on Instagram and I'm here to tell you that it's not true. Girl is still single and probably searching. Don't come and spoil my market for me... it's not true...it's not true," she said.

One thing a lot of fans especially her secret admirers can rest assured is that Kim is still single and even searching. Kim Oprah was one of the very gorgeous housemates from the last season of Big Brother Naija.

In a recent interview with PULSE, Kim Oprah revealed that she was in a relationship with fellow housemate a few years ago, precisely back in university.

Kim Oprah says she dated Gedoni when she was in UNIPORT

Kim Oprah also opened up on her relationship with one of the male housemates before getting into the Big Brother House. She revealed that Gedoni was the housemate she once dated years ago.