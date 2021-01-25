Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe has said she'd rather be a nun than be a lesbian.

The reality TV star made this known while answering questions from her fans on her Instagram page.

A curious female follower had asked the reality TV star if she'll date her.

Khloe says it's against her religion and she wouldn't try it. [LIB]

"Are you a lesbian? I would date. Would you date me?" the female follower asked.

Khloe told the follower that it's against her religion and she wouldn't try it.

"I would rather be a nun than being that. No offense to who is but my religion is against it," she replied.

Khloe was one of the housemates during the third season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show.

Her stay in the house was marred with several controversies.

Khloe was born in 1993 and grew up in Lagos. The indigene of Ekiti state is a model, fashion designer, and actress.