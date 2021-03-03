Former reality TV show, Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has released a steamy photo on her Instagram page.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, where she posted the racy photo.

"Cold hands, warm heart, can't lose ⛄️ ⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️ it may seem as though i’m adding more weight in the right place ... 😝💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾," she captioned the photo.

It is no news that the reality went under the knife in 2020.

"So now I have got my perfect body shape. Collar bone, boobs full, waist snatched, ass fat, hips legit, face chubby," she once bragged about her new body.

Khloe first broke the Internet in 2020 after she released a video via her Instagram page.

In the video, a sudden body transformation of the once slim reality TV star sent tongues wagging as many believed she had gone under the knife.

The 27-year-old Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer later confirmed that she had indeed had a butt enlargement plastic surgery.