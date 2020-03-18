Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe has shared some steamy bikini photos on Instagram.

Khloe was one of the housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, where she dropped the steamy photos.

She certainly had plans for her followers and fans on Instagram as the caption the photos said it all;

"Just gonna drop this here and turn off my phone ... I’m sorry, thanks ❤️," she wrote.

Her stay in the house was marred with several controversies.

Khloe was born in 1993 and grew up in Lagos. The indigene of Ekiti state is a model, fashion designer, and actress.