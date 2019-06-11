Yet again another celebrity has been allegedly harassed and humiliated by an Uber driver and this time, it's Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khloe.

The reality TV star narrated her ordeal in the hands of an Uber driver via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

In a long post, Khloe revealed that she had ordered an Uber ride which turned out not to be as planned as she was insulted, humiliated and harassed. She went on to share two videos of the ugly incident.

"I’m typing this in tears and anger. Dear @ubernigeria I don’t know how you pick your drivers but these people are not human and it’s heartbreaking because we travel and see how Uber drivers in other country treat us. So I missed my flight at the old airport and ordered Uber. Firstly, I called and he picked and using me to talk. Secondly, he said I have to meet him where he parked that he can’t come to me. I was too tired and just want to go home... I got inside the car after so much attitude but just want to leave because of people trying to say Hi and I’m too tired.

"He asked where I was going and I said Lekki but want to stop by Surulere. Then he said he wanted a long journey cos if he pays for the car park he has to make the money back “aggressively “ then I asked if there is any problem? He replied, “problem will arise if I don’t make enough money “. And I said cancel and let me order another one. He look back and said “if only you are human enough you will understand “ and I replied what do you mean human enough? He said I can't understand cos I’m not human. I was so mad and asked if he’s Mad? Next thing he started cursing me, saying all sorts, sent me out of the car and pushed me to the side. The most annoying part is that his friends there that were greeting me and I waved at joined him and said we greeted her and she just waved, so they join him to curse and humiliate me .” am I suppose to kneel down and greet them cos they called my name ?” And he said ( yah all celebrity feels like you are god, we are here to treat your fuck up ).

"Mentioning names of popular people they have done such too and so on @ubernigeria tonight I feel the worse, luckily for me, my people were still around so I called them and they got me out of the place quickly cos they were going to jump on me. Just imagine people who don’t have voices or someone around? That’s how people get raped, robbed, beaten, even killed. Pls screen your drivers and always ask for reviews .. but what is the assurance they will even get punished after review or report...For me I’m done with UBER This isn’t my 1st experience and people around me too. #byeUber," she wrote.

The last time a celebrity shared a similar experience was back in 2018 when Shola Dorcas-Fapson was reportedly attacked by a Taxify driver.

Dorcas Shola-Fapson narrates her scary experience with a Taxify driver

Back in 2018, Doras Shola-Fapson narrated her own experience in the hands of a Taxify driver. According to the multi-talented actress, the driver of the cab, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car. Luckily for her, she had pepper spray with her which she emptied on his eyes.

Dorcas posted receipts from the trip, the photo of the alleged driver, the pepper spray she used and caption them with a quote on her Snapchat.

"Thank God I alwaysssss have my Pepper spray!! Emptied that shit in his eyes!!! Like wtf! He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house then tried to dry me into it!!!! I'm home now guys, I'm fine. But I was fuvking shaking!" she wrote. Pulse contacted Taxify to find out what really transpired between their staff and the On-Air personality.

A rep from the company, said they have reached out to both parties. The driver caught in the eyes of the storm however came out to deny all the accusations leveled against him.