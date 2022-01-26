RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Khloe recounts attempt to commit suicide after nude photo leaked on social media

The reality TV star had a butt implant surgery in 2020.

Former BBNaija housemate Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known Khloe [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe has recounted how she attempted to kill herself after her nude photo leaked on social media.

The reality TV star made this known during a chat with Instagram influencer, Temisan.

"I always say to people, you can post anything about me but I never want to see my naked picture on the Internet. That one took me out. I have never said this anywhere, I was suicidal, I was dead for 24 hours," she said.

"Thanks for Alex and my younger sister, they broke the door and took me to the hospital. I drank Dettol...drank all the soap chemicals in the apartment. I was ready to go."

It would be recalled that in 2020, a photo of the reality TV star on a plastic surgeon's table surfaced online.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known Khloe has confirmed that she was the one in the now-viral photo of a naked woman on a plastic surgeon's table. [LindaIkeji]
Khloe later confirmed that she was the one in the photo.

Khloe was one of the housemates during the third season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show.

Her stay in the house was marred with several controversies.

The indigene of Ekiti state is a model, fashion designer, and actress.

