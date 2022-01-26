BBNaija's Khloe recounts attempt to commit suicide after nude photo leaked on social media

The reality TV star made this known during a chat with Instagram influencer, Temisan.

"I always say to people, you can post anything about me but I never want to see my naked picture on the Internet. That one took me out. I have never said this anywhere, I was suicidal, I was dead for 24 hours," she said.

"Thanks for Alex and my younger sister, they broke the door and took me to the hospital. I drank Dettol...drank all the soap chemicals in the apartment. I was ready to go."

It would be recalled that in 2020, a photo of the reality TV star on a plastic surgeon's table surfaced online.

Khloe later confirmed that she was the one in the photo.

Khloe was one of the housemates during the third season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show.

Her stay in the house was marred with several controversies.