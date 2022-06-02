RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Best in typing sh*t' - BBNaija's Khloe reacts to Alex's take on cosmetic surgery

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV stars Khloe and Alex
Reality TV stars Khloe and Alex [Instagram/KokoByKhloe] [Instagram/AlexUnusual]

Alex had slammed women who go under the knife, citing it as a result of insecurities.

Obviously not pleased by her friend's comments, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 2, 2022, where she slammed her over the comments.

"Best in capping, opinion that doesn't matter and typing shitttttt @alex_unusual," she wrote.

She later shared a chat conversation between Alex and herself laughing over her comments.

Alex had come hard on people who have become notorious for undergoing plastic surgery.

"In my opinion, if it is not due to health condition and you wake up and then choose to go for cosmetic surgery to add bum, touch your face or one of those mum things, you are an insecure person," she wrote on her Snapchat page.

"I also admire your courageousness as that life risk takes a lot of it but what if you had gone through the route of determination and discipline, I believe that body is achievable. My friends already know my take on this.''

She also highlighted that going for cosmetic surgery doesn't automatically make the person a bad person but, he or she does need to build self-love.

"Going for surgery doesn't make you a bad person. But I know you need help to build self-love and the people around you aren't helping."

Alex's post is coming on the heels of a socialite who died after going under the knife.

However, cosmetic surgery has become a part of the lifestyles of several celebrities in Nigeria.

In 2017, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh surprised many fans when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.

The famous video was shared on Linda Ikeji's TV as part of her now aborted reality TV show.

After she went under the knife and openly talked about it, several celebrities joined the bandwagon.

Other celebrities who have had cosmetic surgery include Toke Makinwa, BBNaija's Khloe and recently, reality TV star, Nina.

Odion Okonofua

