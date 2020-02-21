Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known as Khloe has released some racy photos on Instagram.

The reality TV star who is presently far away in Dubai took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 20, 2020, where she shared some really sexy and seductive photos.

According to the Khloe in one of her photos, she is leaving her best life and hence we guess the reason behind her decision to tease fans these steamy photos.

Khloe is no newcomer to racy photos on Instagram as a careful search on her Instagram page indicates that she is one sexy lady who is always ready to show off some skin.

While the guys are busy drooling over Miss Khloe's photos and wishing to be her man, it best they all know that she already knows the kind of guy she wants to end up with.

The former reality star took to her Snapchat page on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, where she talked about several things she would love to achieve in 2020. One thing she mentioned which have heard before was the qualities she desires from a future husband.

While the guys are busy drooling over Miss Khloe's photos and wishing to be her man, it best they all know that she already knows the kind of guy she wants to end up with. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

Let's not also forget the time Khloe said she won't marry a man without at least 3 cars, 2 houses, and 2 stable businesses. Trust the guys on social media, as she was dragged for making what was perceived as ridiculous and almost unbelievable desire.