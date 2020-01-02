It's a new year and as usual, a lot of people have resolutions and plans earmarked for the year just like one of the former housemates of BBNaija, Khloe who not only has resolutions but a message to her future husband.

The former reality star took to her Snapchat page on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, where she talked about several things she would love to achieve in 2020. One thing she mentioned which have heard before was the qualities she desires from a future husband.

"This is 2020, let me breathe. I would not be taking bullshit from anybody, seriously. This is not like a new year resolution or anything I'm just trying to remind you that baby girl is not taking bullshit from anybody. This year I'm making me a lot of money, I need to buy a house, by a dream can and I need to fly all over the world...

"And to all the guys on this platform that have been asking me out, trying to take to me...now if you want to get serious with me, because you don't know, I might meet my future husband on this platform, please make sure you are rich enough to take care of yourself before you can take care of me! Yea, period," she said.

It's a new year and as usual, a lot of people have resolutions and plans earmarked for the year just like one of the former housemates of BBNaija, Khloe who not only has resolutions but a message to her future husband. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

The last time Khloe talked about her ideal man, she was not only dragged on social media but slammed for making what was perceived as ridiculous and almost unachievable desire.

"I can't marry a man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses, and 2 stable businesses" - Khloe

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 12, 2019. In a very lengthy post, Khloe said it's her personal decision as she doesn't plan to bring into the world kids who won't enjoy all the good things of life. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 12, 2019. In a very lengthy post, Khloe said it's her personal decision as she doesn't plan to bring into the world kids who won't enjoy all the good things of life.

"So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses, and 2 stable businesses .... so it got online and people are insulting me ... 1. That’s my wish, not yours. 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and me are not financially stable. 3. It’s me that knows what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of these things, so why should I go lower. 5. It’s none of your goddam business what I wish for," she wrote.

She went to advise ladies not to settle for less and advised the men who would insult her for the post to keep their poverty to themselves. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

She went to advise ladies not to settle for less and advised the men who would insult her for the post to keep their poverty to themselves.