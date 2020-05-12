Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem says she once turned down a brand deal offer from a skin whitening company worth N8M.

The reality TV star made this known during an Instagram live chat with music mogul, Ubi Franklin.

According to her, the reason she decided to turn down the offer was because of her personal belief.

"I have always tried to monetise myself in a way that is truly in line with my values. I have had to reject certain things. So, a certain company contacted me and this is actually, till today, the biggest offer I have received," she said.

“It was about N8 million and it wasn’t that much that I would have to do, but it was for a skin bleaching brand. I was in the dilemma of taking the money but not having to do much and this is not something I believed in.

For Khafi, even though the money was attractive, she didn't want to get her hands soiled in something that would have repercussions.

"I could have just taken the money and not care about the repercussions. There are certain things that I would not be able to do in the future if I take certain deals that were not in relation to my brand.

"I had to turn down N8 million so that, by God’s grace, I would make more in the future by being a person of my word," she added.

Khafi was one of the housemates in the fourth season of the reality TV show.

She, however, hit the limelight when her relationship with fellow housemate Gedoni became one of the most talked-about during the show.