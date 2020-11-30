Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Khafi Kareem has come out to debunk the rumours that she is pregnant.

Apparently not pleased by the comments she has been getting about her pregnancy status, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 29, 2020, where she slammed those spreading the rumours.

"The way I'm looking at the next person who drops a pregnancy comment on my post. Continue reading if you don't want to get BLOCKED. (I'm not joking). I've ignored them for the longest now but according to the womb watchers on social media, I have been pregnant for over a YEAR. So let me get this off my heart," she wrote.

"Some people have flat stomachs naturally and some people have big stomachs naturally. The latter is ME. And when I'm on my period it is even BIGGER. I don't owe anyone a flat stomach but still I try to suck in my belly in every single picture and sometimes I do it better than others."

According to Khafi, women are more than babymaking machines, and the decision of having kids is all up to them and their family members.

"The worst is that even when I'm proud of my 'sucking in skills' on a particular picture there is always SOMEONE who still comments something about pregnancy. This is a habit that HAS TO STOP."

"First of all, women are more than baby-making machines. A woman's fertility or decision to start a family is for her to decide, not for you to comment on in every single picture... Must our stomachs always be the first thing you look at?? 🧐 Secondly, I'm not just speaking up for myself but for women in general. You may mean well when making pregnancy remarks but it is not always a compliment," she added.

"For women who have had miscarriages, have been trying unsuccessfully for a baby, or simply conscious about their weight it can be very distressing, triggering and also puts a lot of undue pressure on them. So unless someone has announced a pregnancy or told you then please be nice and DONT COMMENT OR CONGRATULATE them on one."

\"Trust me when the time is right I welcome pregnancy (twins please Lord!👶anyone and starting a family at God's time. But until I've said I'm expecting please stop with the pregnancy comments. I'll have no patience for them anymore and any one who writes such comments will get BLOCKED."

"To those who mean well, thank you so much, I do love you all💛 But to the amebos please be amebos elsewhere 😁. It's pressure enough being a woman, so let's not add to it. Happy Sunday 🤗 "

There have been unconfirmed reports that Khafi and Gedoni tied the knot secretly.

Gedoni and Khafi got engaged back in 2019 [Instagram/Gedoni]

The couple surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement.

The news of their engagement became the talk of the town as they even went on-trend on Twitter that day.

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija show, where they developed interests in each other as their relationship in the house became one of the most talked-about during the show.