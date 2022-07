"3 years since the day we knew we were meant to be, #Khadoniversary 7/7. All I feel led to do is pray over my man. Comment AMEN to pray this over your husband (current/ future) too. Lord God I thank you for my husband. I thank you for the man he is and the man he is still growing to be in you," she wrote.

"I thank you Lord that in your perfect timing you let our lives meet and our paths cross, and that you have chosen us to walk side by side on this journey called life. I pray you bless the work of his hands, the desires of his heart and enable us to be co-labourers in the plans you have set out for us."

"I pray every room he walks into he will be met with favour and grace. I pray every time he opens his mouth to speak you will fill it with your words. I pray that he keeps you at the forefront of his life, even before us his wife and his kids and continues to know that before he can stand before men he must kneel before you."

"I pray you continue to guide him in leading our household, providing for our family and loving us in the beautiful way he does. I pray distraction will never be his portion, that he will stay focused on the mission you have given him and his role as an incredible father to our kids and lover and friend to me his wife."

"Protect my husband Lord God. Let no evil befall him and let every plan of the enemy crumble before it is even hatched. I love my husband so much Lord God and I pray you bless him with long life and prosperity that we may both see our grandchildren’s children in good health."

Khafi and Gedoni hit it off during the fourth season of the reality TV show.

They surprised everyone on Boxing Day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement.