Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata is marking his 32nd birthday and his soon to be wife, Khafi is celebrating him with some beautiful words.

Gedoni and Khafi were housemates in the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 2, 2020, where she posted a very cute message coupled with a video to celebrate the birthday boy.

"Today is our birthday. Yes, our birthday because I am you and you are me. Your full name means God's blessings, and I can't tell you how much that is what you are to me. I thank you for showing me the true meaning of love and loving every part of me," she wrote.

"The good, the bad, and the parts no one else sees. Trying to put this all together in a video is just a fraction, but just know that I love you. Now and always. Happy birthday my baby ❤️.

Happy birthday to Gedoni from all of us at Pulse.

Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement.

The news of their engagement became the talk of the town as they even went on-trend on Twitter that day.

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija show, where they developed interests in each other as their relationship in the house became one of the most talked-about during the show.