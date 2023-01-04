ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Kess gifts parents a car and house

Babatunde Lawal

The reality star began the New Year by realising a lifelong ambition of making his parents owners of a home.

BBNaija Season 7 housemate, Kess, has bought his parents a house and car.

He shared a video along with photos of the house and car on his Instagram page,

Kess wrote that this has been a lifelong dream for him and his brother, recounting how his family lost everything when their dad suddenly fell ill.

"This has been a lifelong dream for me and my brother. We finally were able to present this car as a birthday gift to my mummy and this beautiful home to my parents. This is very special to us because of this very short story. 2010 was such a crazy year for us, I was in ss3 preparing for SSCE when the whole world came crashing down on us, pops suddenly became very sick, and he could no longer shoulder his responsibilities hence we lost our home and lost everything we had. A family of seven automatically became squatters, each shared to live with family and friends."

Kess rounded off his post by encouraging people who are currently struggling, noting God will give them help in the new year. "But today, I am grateful to God almighty for his grace upon our lives. He came through for us. From being homeless to being house owners…. I don’t know who needs to hear this, things may be tough right now, but God will come through for you in this new year," he added.

Kess is a businessman who is 28 years old, married, and loves to live life to the utmost. He is selfless and values his family more than anything else.

Kess claims that he is appreciative of his hardships since they have helped him become the person he is today.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
