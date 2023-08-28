BBNaija's Ka3na returns to Instagram with sexy post after husband's death

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram with a rather controversial picture to announce her return, and the launch of her new reality show, Keeping up with Ka3na. The sultry picture exposing her bosom was not well received by some in her comment section.

In the caption, she reflected on her healing journey following the loss of her husband Keith Jones, to cancer earlier this year.

It read, "Widowed NOT Weathered. Rising from the ashes, embracing my inner boss lady! After mourning the loss of my beloved husband, I am stepping back into the social media world to share my journey of resilience, strength, and my luxurious lifestyle. Life may have thrown its toughest challenges at me, but I am determined to rise above and live life to the fullest. Join me on my official YouTube channel “Keeping Up With Ka3na” LINK IN BIO !"

Unwilling to be dragged down by her huge loss, she continued by letting her fans and followers know that she would continue to live her luxurious lifestyle. She noted that she would be documenting her journey in the new show. Ka3na went on to thank her fans and loved ones for their support in her trying time.

In her words, "My sincere gratitude for all your messages and comments. It’s been so comforting to know that I have such a supportive community behind me. I am now back on my grind and doing OK with my beautiful daughter."