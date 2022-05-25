RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ka3na joins presidential race

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Ka3na Jones [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]
Reality TV star Ka3na Jones [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]

The reality TV star took to her social media pages on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, where she shared a poster for the campaign.

"THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG ABUJA #Ka3naForPresident #PresidentOfNigeria #APC #LetYourVoteCount #PeacefulElection," she captioned the photo.

It is not clear if the reality TV star actually plans to run for office or simply just wants to chase clout on social media.

However, the All Progressive Congress (APC) which she plans to run under had declared back in April that it will be giving out free nomination forms for female aspirants ahead of the 2023 general election.

If Ka3na sincerely plans to run, she joins music star Banky W on the list of celebrities running for different political positions across the country.

Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW]
Bankole Wellington [Instagram/BankyW] Pulse Nigeria

Banky W won the ticket to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency in the house of representatives under the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The primaries took place on Monday, May 23.

The music star scored twenty-eight votes to defeat his opponent who scored three votes.

The music star announced that he'll be running for the House of Reps seat back in April.

"We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. In 2019, we planted the seed. In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking is over. It's time to #TalkAndDo. I hope I can count on you. We move," he tweeted at that time.

Banky W first announced his decision to run for the house of representatives back in November 2018.

The news was largely received by both fans and industry colleagues.

He however lost the elections to Ibrahim Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

