Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ka3na has explained the reason she is no longer on talking terms with former bestie Lucy.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram stories while answering questions from fans.

"Why did you block Lucy? You are such a drama queen?" the fan asked.

Ka3na answers questions concerning relationship with Lucy [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]

The mother of one went to reveal the reason behind her action.

"I unfollow I unfollow I nor kill person. I can't keep friendship I can't confide in," she wrote.

Another curious fan wanted to know what really happened with their once admired friendship.

Ka3na explains reason behind frosty relationship with Lucy [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]

"I value loyalty in friendship," she replied.

It is not clear how these reality TV stars went from being besties to foes.

Ka3na and Lucy were housemates in the fifth season of BBNaija.

They were known to be buddies in the house and maintained that same relationship after the show ended.