'You are becoming a nuisance' - BBNaija's Ka3na attacks Ada Ameh

The reality TV star made this known while reacting to a recent video the movie star shared on social media.

"It takes madness to recognise another. Ada Ameh you go soon meet your match. It's so easy for you to insult people," she wrote.

"I let the first time you insult me slide because then I still had some respect for your old age but as of this moment nor try am again. You are becoming a nuisance."

In February, the movie star blasted Ka3na for dismissing a fan who tattooed her name on her thigh.

"You went on Twitter and you wrote something that you would have loved someone to have a tattoo of you on their body and this young lady did. You came, did a video and you were all flirting with your hair and you were being sarcastic and that was very wicked of you," she said.

It would be recalled that the reality TV had taken to her social media page where she disowned the fan who got the tattoo.