'The cost of living in Lagos is ridiculously high' - BBNaija's JMK laments

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin also known as JMK [Instagram/JMK]
Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin also known as JMK

The lawyer turned reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

"The cost of living in Lagos is ridiculously high. The standard is not even worth the cost; that’s my anger," she tweeted.

The reality TV star recently lost all her properties following a fire inferno at her house.

According to her, the fire started after power was restored to her apartment, a surge set her Air Condition on fire.

All effort to put out the fire was abortive as she lost everything before the men of the fire service could make it to her apartment.

The reality TV star said she lost all her valuables including, her certificates and phones.

She went on to call out those who have accused her of using the fire incident to chase clout.

Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin [Instagram/JMK]
Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin

"It is how insensitive and inhumane some of you are. BBN is just a show. There are real-life situations and making jokes about this, saying I'm chasing clout is very sad and annoying," she wrote.

The lawyer turned reality TV star said she would bounce back from the setback.

JMK was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Odion Okonofua

