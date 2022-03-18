RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

The reality TV star expressed her frustration and anger towards the man.

Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin [Instagram/JMK]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Jumoke Adedoyin popularly known as JMK as called out a prospective 'toaster.'

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Friday, March 18, 2022, where she slammed the yet-to-be-identified man.

"Niggas piss me off. You reject their advances and they start talking crap about you. You must be a fucking retard," she tweeted.

"Leave my name out of your stupid mouth and carry the chicken change you think you can use to impress me somewhere else! Bloody idiot."

This is not the first time JMK will be addressing a man for disrespecting or harassing her.

It would be recalled that in December 2021, she called out a man for sending his dick photos.

"I've warned you fucktards to stop sending me your stupid ass disgusting dicks. This particular fool has been harassing me with calls. Are you mad or something," she wrote.

She went on to share a photo she received from the unruly follower.

JMK was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Even though she was a favourite, the lawyer turned reality TV star's stay in the house was short-lived.

