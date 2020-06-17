Well, it looks like former Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye Madu, and her former boyfriend, Lami are no longer together.

They both confirmed their split via their Instagram stories where they shared posts of their latest relationship status.

"I am single and It didn't happen today. I wonder why they didn't get the memo," Jackye wrote.

Jackye confirms split from former boyfriend on Instagram [Instablog9ja]

This latest development is coming a few weeks after Lami had taken to his Instagram page to pen down an apology letter to Jackye.

He admitted hurting her so much and begged her not to leave their relationship.

There are now unconfirmed reports that Jackye is now in a new relationship with a tech entrepreneur.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the tech entrepreneur is said to be the owner of a cryptocurrency exchange company which has a head office in Lekki, Lagos State.