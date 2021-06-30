RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Keep your fake love' - BBNaija's Ike slams those showing Obama DMW love on social media for the 1st time

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ike warns those showing fake love to Davido's late road manager, Obama DMW.

The late Obama DMW and reality TV star Ike [Instagram/IamIkeOnyema]

Former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ike has slammed those who have been or planning to show 'fake love' to Davido's late manager, Obama DMW.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

"If you don't comment or like Obama's post on a normal day and you go ahead commenting now or posting his pictures, F**k you. Fake assholes everywhere," he wrote.

Ike warns those showing fake love to Davido's late road manager, Obama DMW. [Instagram/IkeOnyema]
Ike warns those showing fake love to Davido's late road manager, Obama DMW. [Instagram/IkeOnyema] Pulse Nigeria

Ike's post came barely 24 hours after the news of Obama's death broke.

Real name Habeeb Uthman, Obama DMW died on Tuesday, June 29 after a heart attack.

He wasn't just Davido's manager but also a music executive cum artistes manager and founded his music label Obama Music Worldwide (OMW).

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Keep your fake love' - BBNaija's Ike slams those showing Obama DMW love on social media for the 1st time

#BBNaijaReunion: Tochi drags Ka3na, Lucy & Dorathy over food [highlights]

'I bought my Range Rover myself' - Dorcas Shola Fapson

Davido's close associate Obama DMW dies of suspected heart failure

'DOD', 'Sanitation Day' and other titles coming to Netflix in July

On ‘Mother Nature,’ Angelique Kidjo’s focus is Africa and its progress [Pulse Album Review]

Here is a first look at Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur's 'Jolly Roger'

Meet entertainment pundit, Iking Ferry

Nollywood actress Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo (Omoborty) denies dating Senator Dino Melaye