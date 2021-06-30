'Keep your fake love' - BBNaija's Ike slams those showing Obama DMW love on social media for the 1st time
Ike warns those showing fake love to Davido's late road manager, Obama DMW.
The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
"If you don't comment or like Obama's post on a normal day and you go ahead commenting now or posting his pictures, F**k you. Fake assholes everywhere," he wrote.
Ike's post came barely 24 hours after the news of Obama's death broke.
Real name Habeeb Uthman, Obama DMW died on Tuesday, June 29 after a heart attack.
He wasn't just Davido's manager but also a music executive cum artistes manager and founded his music label Obama Music Worldwide (OMW).
