BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

The reality TV star used to be in a relationship with Mercy Eke.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ike Onyema has reflected on the time in his life when he almost married a 'hoe.'

The reality TV star made this known via his Tiktok account where he shared a video making references to his now ex-girlfriend.

"When I remember how I tried to change a ho3 into a housewife," he captioned the video.

The reality TV star did not however, name the ex-partner he was referring to.

This is not the first time Ike will be shading his former partner.

It would be recalled that in 2021, he revealed that the happiest moments of his life was after his relationship ended.

"I am usually very particular about the relationship advise I give because I don't like to give advise on something I'm not an expert on. I had a couple of girlfriends but my best advise right now is guys, just make sure you are happy because a relationship involves a lot of work and sacrifice," he said during a chat with Spice TV.

That interview came few days after his former girlfriend and reality TV star, Mercy Eke warned fans about dwelling on their failed relationship.

"I'm in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I'm good, I'm living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let's just keep it moving, we are done," she said.

Earlier in the year, Ike revealed exclusively to Pulse that he was going to release a tell-all book about their relationship.

The crisis in their relationship made the headlines for months before Mercy eventually announced that they had broken up.

Eke and Ike became an item during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

