BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend

During a recent appearance on 'The Honest Bunch' podcast, Ike Onyema, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija, shared that he has been approached by multiple people claiming to have slept with his girlfriend.

He recounted a particularly painful experience when a prominent individual revealed to him that he had slept with her. According to Ike, these men have gone so far as to taunt him with details of their sexual encounters with her.

In his words, "People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman, I can't touch him. I said, 'Daddy, don't worry. I hope you enjoyed it?'."They be like, 'You love her? You love when she does doggy?' [Laughs]. I will be like, 'Baba, she did that with you too?' And they will like, Ah! She bad o, no worry."

