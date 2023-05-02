The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend

Babatunde Lawal

This is also on OAP Nedu's podcast, which has a history of making women its subject matter.

Ike BBNaija [Multichoice Nigeria]

During a recent appearance on 'The Honest Bunch' podcast, Ike Onyema, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija, shared that he has been approached by multiple people claiming to have slept with his girlfriend.

He recounted a particularly painful experience when a prominent individual revealed to him that he had slept with her. According to Ike, these men have gone so far as to taunt him with details of their sexual encounters with her.

In his words, "People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman, I can't touch him. I said, 'Daddy, don't worry. I hope you enjoyed it?'."They be like, 'You love her? You love when she does doggy?' [Laughs]. I will be like, 'Baba, she did that with you too?' And they will like, Ah! She bad o, no worry."

Ike is known for being one of the housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija season 4 Pepper Dem Gang edition of the popular Nigerian reality TV show.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

BBNaija's Ike says people have told him that they slept with his girlfriend

