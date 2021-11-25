RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'm a child of God with Ashawo vibes' - BBNaija's Ifuennda says as she shares steamy bikini photos

Odion Okonofua

Good girl gone bad?

Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Ifuennada has described herself as a child of God with Ashawo vibes.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

"Child of God with Ashawo Vibes. My next Man go enjoy die 😂👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽," she captioned the bikini photos.

The reality TV star isn't a newcomer when it comes to sharing steamy photos on IG.

The actress was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University-trained computer scientist is an award-winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town.

Odion Okonofua

