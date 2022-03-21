BBNaija's Ifuennada threatens to share photos of men sending her d*ck photos

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 21, 2022.

"This needs to stop. Grown men who send unsolicited dick photos, please what is wrong with you all? I wish I could do more than block you, idiots,'' she wrote.

"I wish I could post your pictures alongside your dick so your family, friends will know that you are a potential rapist but that'll be making my own page violate the rules of this platform. This nonsense needs to stop."

The actress also revealed that outside social media, some well-respected men are known for sending unsolicited dick photos.

Ifuennada wondered what these men tend to achieve by sending the photos.

This is not the first time a celebrity will be threatening to expose men who send unsolicited photos on social media.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, JMK recently called out a man who harassed her with his dick photos.

"I've warned you fucktards to stop sending me your stupid ass disgusting dicks. This particular fool has been harassing me with calls. Are you mad or something," she wrote.