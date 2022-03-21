RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ifuennada threatens to share photos of men sending her d*ck photos

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star described the men as potential rapists.

Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifuennada has threatened to share the photos of men who have been sending her unsolicited nude photos.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 21, 2022.

"This needs to stop. Grown men who send unsolicited dick photos, please what is wrong with you all? I wish I could do more than block you, idiots,'' she wrote.

"I wish I could post your pictures alongside your dick so your family, friends will know that you are a potential rapist but that'll be making my own page violate the rules of this platform. This nonsense needs to stop."

The actress also revealed that outside social media, some well-respected men are known for sending unsolicited dick photos.

Ifuennada wondered what these men tend to achieve by sending the photos.

This is not the first time a celebrity will be threatening to expose men who send unsolicited photos on social media.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, JMK recently called out a man who harassed her with his dick photos.

Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin [Instagram/JMK]
Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin [Instagram/JMK] Pulse Nigeria

"I've warned you fucktards to stop sending me your stupid ass disgusting dicks. This particular fool has been harassing me with calls. Are you mad or something," she wrote.

She went on to share a photo she received from the unruly follower.

Odion Okonofua

