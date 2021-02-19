Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ifueennada has released some racy photos on her Instagram page.

The reality TV star who is currently in the Maldives on holiday took to her Instagram page where she shared the steamy photos.

"With Love from #Maldives ... The most beautIFU place I've ever visited. If you were a man, I'll fall in love with you and never look back... ❤❤❤," she captioned the photos.

ALSO READ: Ifuennada weeps as she quits skincare business

The actress was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University-trained computer scientist is an award-winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town.