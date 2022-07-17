BBNaija's Ifuennada shows off her b*tt in racy photos ahead of her birthday

"Counting Down To My Birthday; July 23. Are you ready for what's coming?" she captioned the photos.

The last time the reality TV star was in the headlines was during the last edition of the Africa Movies Viewers Choice Awards.

Ifuennada's dress for the AMVCA was one of the most talked-about that night.

After facing several backlashes over the outfit, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page where revealed how much it cost to put together her appearance at the event.

"Now to those Cret!ns who wrote cr@p about my Look or intentionally posted my Look just to bash me, here's what I have to say," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"My entire look is worth over 100k USD... Yes, you read that right! So if you don't have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you're a broke a$s."

Ifuennada was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.