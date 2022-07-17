RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ifuennada shows off her b*tt in racy photos ahead of her birthday

Odion Okonofua
Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 16, 2022, where she shared the photos.

"Counting Down To My Birthday; July 23. Are you ready for what's coming?" she captioned the photos.

The last time the reality TV star was in the headlines was during the last edition of the Africa Movies Viewers Choice Awards.

Ifuennada's dress for the AMVCA was one of the most talked-about that night.

ALSO READ: Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell

After facing several backlashes over the outfit, the reality TV star took to her Instagram page where revealed how much it cost to put together her appearance at the event.

"Now to those Cret!ns who wrote cr@p about my Look or intentionally posted my Look just to bash me, here's what I have to say," she wrote.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]
Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

"My entire look is worth over 100k USD... Yes, you read that right! So if you don't have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you're a broke a$s."

Ifuennada was one of the housemates from the third season of the reality TV show.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University-trained computer scientist is an award-winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town.

Odion Okonofua

