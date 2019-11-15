Ifu Ennada is in the news again and this time around she is apologising and clearing the air over the gist that she leaked a chat conversation between former BBNaija housemate Alex and herself.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Thursday, November 14, 2019, where she addressed the gist that she leaked her conversation with Alex. According to her, she was surprised some people believe she leaked the chats on purpose.

"1) I know a lot of you are mad at me because you believe I leaked my chats with Alex, but ask yourself this question- Why will Ifu leak a chat where she -Ifu was the one talking bad about someone?" My choice of words on Instagram today might not have been the best...

"2) ...but I decided to clear the air just so you can hear my own side of the story. This is really heartbreaking for me especially because people love to believe bad news without asking questions...but if I've been there for someone through everything, why will I ruin it all now?" she tweeted.

Ifu Ennada tweets are coming barely a few hours after a chat conversation between Alex and herself leaked. In the conversation, both ladies were chatting about Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson.

At some point in the conversation, the Ghanaian actress was called some derogatory names.

It looks like Ifu Ennada appears to be bringing a lot of attention to herself over the last couple of days. Recall that a few days ago, she revealed how she spent over N1M buying perfumes...social media couldn't keep calm.

The N1M perfume gist...

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has revealed that she spent a million naira on perfumes alone in one week. [Instagram/IfuEnnada]

The reality TV star and entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, November 8, 2019. The actress turned reality TV star while chatting with a friend in the video revealed that during her last birthday she spent a lot of money buying perfumes because she loves to smell good.

"This year on my birthday I spent one million naira on perfumes. I literally spent one million in one week. The thing is that I love perfumes a lot...yea and everybody know that. Just that sometimes it's not every time you get the original stuff. Like I have bought fake perfumes, the person that sold me fake perfumes the last time is watching this video, so when you see the original ones, you just want to buy buy buy buy..." she said.

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada has revealed that she spent a million naira on perfumes alone in one week. [Instagram/IfuEnnada]

Since posting the video, social media has been in a state of commotion as people wonder how she would spend that outrageous amount of money on perfumes.