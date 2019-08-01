One of the hottest photos you'd see on social media today is that of former BBNaija reality TV star, Gifty.

The beautiful reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 1, 2019, where she shared a photo that has gotten everyone talking. She went on to caption the photo with a very interesting quote;

"You Are The Artist Of Your Life, Don't Give The Paint Brush To Anyone. You Have The Right To Paint Whatever You Desire But Paint It With Caution. #afterbirth," she wrote.

Hmmm...looks like someone has been hitting the gym and keeping herself on a very strict diet. We know a lot of guys won't be able to keep calm after seeing this photo of Gifty.

The last time Gifty was in the news was a few months ago when she sent a message to all deadbeat dads.

BBNaija's Gifty has a message for deadbeat dads

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page where she posted a note for all the deadbeat dads around. In her post, she tried to differentiate between who a dad and a father are.

"There is a giant difference between a dad and a father. Now, a Dad is a sperm dono (one who 'distributes' his sperm around without self-control). While, a father is one who takes full responsibility of his child, from pregnancy till date. If you are a man and feel so proud of calling yourself a Father when you never even full plate b4, then you are nothing but a worthless thing and deserve a miserable death," she wrote.

It didn't end there as she went on to praise mothers who have have been standing strong and taking up the responsibilities of their children. With a statement like this, one would think she was trying to shade someone but we all know this won't be the this as we expect her to release more post.