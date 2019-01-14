For every deadbeat dad around, BBNaija's Gifty has a message for you all and it might be worth reading.

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page where she posted a note for all the deadbeat dads around. In her post, she tried to differentiate between who a dad and a father are.

"There is a giant difference between a dad and a father. Now, a Dad is a sperm dono (one who 'distributes' his sperm around without self-control). While, a father is one who takes full responsibility of his child, from pregnancy till date. If you are a man and feel so proud of calling yourself a Father when you never even full plate b4, then you are nothing but a worthless thing and deserve a miserable death," she wrote.

It didn't end there as she went on to praise mothers who have have been standing strong and taking up responsibilities of their children. With a statement like this, one would think she was trying to shade someone but we all know this won't be the this as we expect her to release more post.

It would be recalled that in December 2018, Gifty surprised fans and lovers when she shared a photo of her daughter who turned one. It was later revealed that the child was a product of the relationship between Mr 2Kay and herself.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SUNSHINE... (ALISHA IS ONE TODAY ) daddy loves you so much. May God keep on Protecting u and showering His blessings on u endlessly. My little princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and u look so much like ur big brother #wealth #Alisha #GCBA #BETTERLIFE," he captioned the photo.

"Because of you, I am a Mom. Something that I’ve always wanted to be and I AM. Because of you, I know the deepest meaning of love. Because of you, I strive to be the best I can be. Because of you, I feel complete. You, my daughter, have changed my life in the absolute best way possible. I read somewhere that having a child is like letting your heart walk around outside of your body. That couldn’t be more true. My sweet darling Alisha, words can’t express how much I adore you. My world and heart are so full because of the joy you bring to us. You are more than anything I could have ever wanted in daughter. You are the sweetest soul with the biggest personality wrapped in one.

"I hope that you have compassion for others and a giving heart. No matter what, I will always be here for you. We will always be here to hold your hands when you need support. Lend an ear when you want to talk. Pick you up when you fall and most of all guide you the best we can through this life. On your first birthday and every birthday, We promise to make all of your dreams a reality and to make every wish of yours come true. My darling love, this is only the beginning and our best years are ahead of us… keep shining, keep smiling and ALWAYS remember that you are MY MAGIC. WE are super proud of you my baby❤️. Happy Birthday, Daughter, Love you, Mom & Dad! #17DEC2018 #ALISHA❤️ #MY LIFE❤️#MY AIR❤️," she wrote.

Gifty and Mr 2Kay have been reported to be in a romantic relationship a year ago but she has always denied the gist...well you know the truth now.