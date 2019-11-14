One of the most popular housemates from the recently concluded season of Big Brother Naija, Frodd has shared a very emotional and inspirational story about his life.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 14, 2019, where he narrated how he was duped severally by different travel agents all in an attempt of seeking greener pastures outside the country.

"#gratitude. After several attempts to flee my motherland NIGERIA. Swindled by many scammers called travel agents, I gave up hope. I made my way into the cooperate market in the big heart of Lagos State 🌎. After 4 years, I became fed up again.

"I attempted to leave the country again, nothing mattered to me as long as I leave Naija but this time to come and hustle in DUBAI from the Sale proceeds of my 2003 Toyota Avalon which should be my BTA. You see God! I don’t joke with him! Look at me today, I am in Dubai on an all-expense-paid vacation .. Why will I not serve God Forever ?" he wrote.

This is one inspiring story from Frodd and we pray he continues to excel in all his endeavours. Frodd was the 23rd housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' season four.

The eviction...

Frodd emerged the 23rd housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house. Before the eviction began, Biggie had a pep talk for the last five housemates and he urged them all to 'Pepper Dem' when they get out of the house.

Mike won the sum of N2 million for the housemate with the best time on Friday Night arena Games in the BBNaija house. On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House.

Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd's exit came after spending a total of 99 days and nine weeks in the house. The pair were friends before they got into the house.