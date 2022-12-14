ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija’s Eric allegedly arrested for scamming people with fake BBN slot

Babatunde Lawal

Eric was first called out by a lady called Baby C in November.

Eric [Daily Post]
Eric [Daily Post]

Former BBNaija contestant Eric Akhigbe has reportedly been arrested for allegedly scamming people by promising them slots in coming BBNaija editions.

According to reports gaining traction, the reality star has been collecting huge sums of money from people, promising them slots in the BBN house.

The reality TV star was reportedly arrested in the UK.

Earlier this year, a young singer identified as Baby C called out Eric for scamming her with a fake BBN slot.

She revealed on social media that an ex-BBNaija housemate duped her out of millions of naira.

According to the reports, Baby C paid N5.3m to the ex-BBN housemate to help her gain entry into the BBNaija house - A deal which never worked out.

Labeling him a scammer, she explained that the scam was perpetrated by the reality star with the help of another person allegedly working with Multichoice.

The singer shared screenshots of her chat with Eric before and after she realised her money had gone with the wind.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Baby C later confirmed that the BBNaija star who scammed her was indeed Eric.

She said, "Eric was my friend. We were in the same department at Unilag, and we were close to an extent. When he got the final confirmation that he was going to be in the house, I was one of the first people he called and asked me to support him. I formed a group and raised funds for his campaign."

Details of the alleged arrest or scam have not been confirmed, nor have the star or his legal correspondents said anything.

Akhigbe, 25, is from the state of Edo. He describes himself as a competitive, fun, and fitness enthusiast. He also defines himself as a reserved individual who takes his time to show his wild side.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.
BBNaija's Eric allegedly arrested for scamming people with fake BBN slot

