Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Elozonam has reacted to the flirting allegations levelled against him by a UK based Nigerian, Michael Olafisoye.

Olafisoye called out the former Big Brother Naija housemate for allegedly flirting with his adulterous wife, Defunke.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, September 27, 2020, the reality TV denied sleeping with Olafisoye's wife.

Michael Olafisoye says he has called off the wedding to his wife, Funke after her cheating escapades [Instagram/Elozonam] [TrendMap]

"My attention has been drawn to the tweet of Michael, spouse of Defunke of this morning the 27th of September 2020 about a chat that happened in January 2020. @_cvv_aaa," he tweeted.

"I did not sleep with his wife and that he ambiguously put out a statement, tagged my handle, and led people to believe otherwise is highly offensive."

"He then put out a tweet to absolve me of the allegations and on that note, I demand a full apology and retraction of the statement he made. @_cvv_aaa."

Elozonam's tweets are coming a few hours after Olafisoye had taken to his Twitter page to call out several men for sleeping with his wife.

Michael Olafisoye and his wife, Defunke [TrendMap]

He, however, exonerated Elozonam insisting that he did not sleep with his wife.