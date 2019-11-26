One of the talented housemates from the last season of Big Brother Naija, Ella, says she is quitting music over lack of finances.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where she shared an almost two minutes video. According to her due to financial constraints and a sick mum to take of, she would be putting a hold to her music career.

"Hello everyone, I hope you are doing okay, so I have been thinking a lot lately so I thought to share what's on my mind. Big Brother Naija came and passed ad as you all know I have been working on my music and plenty of other things. It's not been easy as all that I have been doing requires a lot of resources. Most of us left our jobs and businesses and its been hard trying to get it back but we have been surviving. Recently i had to put all my resources to save my mum's life.

"Thanks to everyone who helped, who came through for me I will be forever grateful. But tonight I have concluded that I need to let go of the dream I have I had since I was nine. Doing music as an independent artist in Nigeria requires a lot of money and I have done it on my so far with no sponsorship and right now I have my mum to cater to among other things. I wish for any kind of help, I love to sing, I love to do music but I have to let it go. Thank you guys," she said.

Ella's latest decision comes barely a week after she had pleaded on social media for financial assistance over her mum's help. Respite came as an Abuja based businesswoman helped settled the medical bills.

Respite for Ella's mum...

According to her after appealing for help to fund her mum's surgery, a popular Abuja based businesswoman, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma came to her rescue. [Instagram/TheRealMissElla]

The reality TV star shared the good news via her Instagram page on Monday, November 18, 2019. According to her after appealing for help to fund her mum's surgery, a popular Abuja based businesswoman, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma came to her rescue.

"Thank u @jaruma_empire I didn't even think I was worthy enough to ask and no my account wasn't hacked... I sent out an SOS call to @jaruma_empire and all my @bigbronaija housemates today....yes I did .. I love my mum that much she gave her life for all her 4 children and if asking was going to save her I will, I couldn't do it on my own and God won't come down from heaven ,he will appoint people here on earth to help.

Ella had earlier taken to her Instagram page to solicit for help to get her mum the medical attention needed. [PULSE]

