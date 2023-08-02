BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

The reality star took to her verified Twitter account today July 2, 2023, to wish him a happy birthday.

She posted an adorable video compilation of fun moments between them both. Her caption read, "Wouldn’t trade the last 3 years for nothing, Happy Birthday my darling @PrinceNEnwerem"

Going on, she prayed for him saying, "God’s grace and blessings always". The post left many in her comment section wondering if she and Prince were an item.

While some quizzed the influencer to know if she meant three years of 'friendship', others were convinced she meant it romantically.

She did, however, reply to a particular commenter who questioned the nature of their relationship, wondering if they were together, telling him to 'relax'.

Dorothy came into the limelight as a member of the fifth season of the reality show in 2020, alongside Prince. At the end of the 70 days, she emerged as the first runner-up to Laycon, who won that season. During an interview with Pulse, she opened up about herself and her stay in the house, Dorathy revealed that the show for her, was about being herself and winning the prize.

When asked about her feelings pertaining to emerging as second place, she said, "I had this confidence that I was going to go far but I wasn't 100 percent sure 'cause it is a game and there are twists. I had an open mind and played the game, basically."