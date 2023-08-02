ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Are Dorathy and Prince a thing? Or is this 'frienship goals'?

Dorathy wishes her fellow housemate Prince a happy birthday in the sweetest way.[Instagram/TheDorathyBachor]
Dorathy wishes her fellow housemate Prince a happy birthday in the sweetest way.[Instagram/TheDorathyBachor]

Recommended articles

The reality star took to her verified Twitter account today July 2, 2023, to wish him a happy birthday.

She posted an adorable video compilation of fun moments between them both. Her caption read, "Wouldn’t trade the last 3 years for nothing, Happy Birthday my darling @PrinceNEnwerem"

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, she prayed for him saying, "God’s grace and blessings always". The post left many in her comment section wondering if she and Prince were an item.

While some quizzed the influencer to know if she meant three years of 'friendship', others were convinced she meant it romantically.

She did, however, reply to a particular commenter who questioned the nature of their relationship, wondering if they were together, telling him to 'relax'.

Dorathy became a fan favourite within days after joining the show [Twitter/@bbnaija]
Dorathy became a fan favourite within days after joining the show [Twitter/@bbnaija] Pulse Nigeria

Dorothy came into the limelight as a member of the fifth season of the reality show in 2020, alongside Prince. At the end of the 70 days, she emerged as the first runner-up to Laycon, who won that season. During an interview with Pulse, she opened up about herself and her stay in the house, Dorathy revealed that the show for her, was about being herself and winning the prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about her feelings pertaining to emerging as second place, she said, "I had this confidence that I was going to go far but I wasn't 100 percent sure 'cause it is a game and there are twists. I had an open mind and played the game, basically."

She has not made any other comment in regard to her friendship with Prince.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

4 Nigerian movies leaving and coming to Netflix this August

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

Some people just hate me for no reason - 'BBNaija' star CeeC

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

BBNaija's Dorathy pens sweet message to former housemate Prince on his birthday

All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

All you need to know about Nollywood's first movie to be shot on Sony Venice 2 camera

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Here is a ranking of Olamide Baddo's 9 albums

Here is a ranking of Olamide Baddo's 9 albums

Pere, Ike set trap for Alex and Cee-C to clash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere, Ike set trap for Alex and Cee-C to clash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here is your first look at 'The Boy Who Never Falls'

Here is your first look at 'The Boy Who Never Falls'

Serena Williams unveils gender of her unborn baby with drone display

Serena Williams unveils gender of her unborn baby with drone display

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths