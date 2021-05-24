BBNaija's Dorathy gifts her sister a car on her birthday

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Dorathy has gifted her sister, Cynthia, a car gift on her birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat where she shared a video of the car gift.

Dorothy's car gift is a 2014 Hyundai Electra.

She also took to her Instagram page where she penned a cute note to celebrate the birthday girl.

"You taught me to always try other options when one thing doesn’t work out for me, you always stood by every crazy decision I made, You literally put your life and career on hold just to push mine," she wrote.

"We’d always assure each other that things will get better and I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. I love you to the ends of the earth and I’m sure papa is proud of how far we’ve grown together ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday my doppelgänger🍾🍾🎂"

Dorathy was the runner-up of the fifth season of the reality TV show.

