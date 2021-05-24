BBNaija's Dorathy gifts her sister a car on her birthday
Dorathy gifts her sister a Hyundai Electra on her birthday.
The reality TV star took to her Snapchat where she shared a video of the car gift.
Dorothy's car gift is a 2014 Hyundai Electra.
She also took to her Instagram page where she penned a cute note to celebrate the birthday girl.
"You taught me to always try other options when one thing doesn’t work out for me, you always stood by every crazy decision I made, You literally put your life and career on hold just to push mine," she wrote.
"We’d always assure each other that things will get better and I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. I love you to the ends of the earth and I’m sure papa is proud of how far we’ve grown together ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday my doppelgänger🍾🍾🎂"
Dorathy was the runner-up of the fifth season of the reality TV show.
