BBNaija's Chizzy speaks up after surviving near fatal car accident

On Monday January 8, 2023, the Big Brother Naija alumnus took to his Instagram to share his experience with the public. He posted a video of his white vehicle which had suffered extensive damage from the crash and was in a ditch. The video showed bystanders attempting to tow the wreck out of the gutter.

His caption read, "3 days ago, God gave me a second chance, and I’m making every moment count. Surviving the unimaginable, thriving against all odds. Strength comes not from what you can do, but from overcoming what you thought you couldn’t. Every scar tells a story of survival and resilience. It was indeed a fatal one but how I came out from the car with zero scratch is still what I can’t explain."

Chizzy's fellow Big Brother Naija stars like Doyin David and Whitemoney, also expressed their gratitude that he had survived. His fans also expressed their gratitude and urged him to get further medical checks done.

Pulse Nigeria

"Untimely death is not our portion. Thank you JESUS," Kess Adjes, a fellow BBNaija alumni said.

"All thanks to God," itschichiofficial posted.

"We are thankful for God's Grace 🙏🏾," Jay Paul said.

"Shitt!!! Thank God for life🤲🏽!! Stay safe my gee 🙏🏾," Bright Cyph, also an alumni of the show, posted.