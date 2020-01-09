BBNaija's Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Ceec is back on Instagram and she returns with a bang as she shares some dripping hot photos.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 9, 2020, where she shared so steaming hot photos.

"The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra..Cheers to “The Extra Year” 🥂 #premiumonly #anotheryearwithceec," she captioned one of the photos.

We guess these photos simply announces her return to Instagram for the year 2020 and the decade at large.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Ceec's Instagram page was deactivated. As usual, fans were left puzzled at the circumstance behind the move. To date, she hasn't shared with fans the reason behind her decision.

As of the early hours of Thursday, December 26, 2019, we noticed that her Instagram page had gone MIA. It is not clear what happened but one thing we know is that the former reality TV star's verified Instagram page is nowhere to be found.

Nina joins the list of celebrities who have either deleted their Instagram pages or had them suspended. [Instagram/NinaIvy]

Another celebrity whose Instagram page went missing in action a few weeks ago was BBNaija's Nina. It is not clear when the reality TV star deactivated her Instagram or the reason behind the account's disappearance, but she has since reactivated.