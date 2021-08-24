RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Cee-C says she made Erica and Tacha be themselves in reality TV show

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star is one of the most controversial housemates to have graced the reality TV show.

Reality TV stars Erica, Cee-C and Tacha [Instagram/EricaNlewedim] [Instagram/CeeCOfficial] [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Cee-C, a former housemate of popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has revealed how her strong personality inspired Tacha and Erica to be comfortable being themselves in the Big Brother Naija house.

The lawyer turned reality TV star made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo in his show #WithChude.

“I think I made people comfortable to go on the show and be themselves because I was myself and I came out and I turned out great," she said.

"So if you’re going on the show, it’s enough for you to say, ‘Okay, Cee-C was herself, she came out and she turned out great. So whatever happens I’ll be fine."

Cee-C is one of the most controversial housemates to have graced the reality TV show.

Her stay in the third season of the reality TV show was marred with verbal abuses and physical assaults on fellow housemates.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

